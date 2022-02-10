US Mission partners with Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal to train teachers

New Delhi, Feb 10: Approximately 100 English language teachers and teacher trainers participated in the February 9 launch of the TESOL Core Certificate Program (TCCP) offered by the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi in partnership with TESOL International, the leading organization in the field of English-language teaching. The teachers are employed by the Karnataka, Telangana, and West Bengal state governments.

The TESOL Core Certificate Program is an intensive 140-hour, English language teacher training program. Program participants will learn cutting-edge, research-based teaching strategies. Upon graduation, they will be better equipped to guide fellow teachers in creating student-centered, critical thinking classrooms that provide students with the English language proficiency and 21st-century skills envisioned by India's National Education Policy.

Through these courses, the U.S. Embassy aims to support state governments in the professional development of a cohort of K-12 teachers who, in turn, can support the professional development of teachers in their state. This model has worked very successfully with the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, which now has a cohort of about 200 mentor teachers supporting 10,000 English teachers, who in turn enhance the English capacity of 2.2 million Delhi students.

At the launch ceremony, the U.S. Mission's Minister Counselor for Public Affairs Gloria Berbena joined President of TESOL International Gabriele Kleckova in welcoming the participants. Ms. Berbena said, " We strongly believe that English is a vital tool for students to access higher education, enhance their employment opportunities, and fulfil their dreams. Teachers play a critical role in this endeavor and in shaping the future of this country".

Dr. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Primary and Secondary Education, Government of Karnataka said, "The Karnataka Department of Education is happy to collaborate with the U.S. Consulate in Chennai to build the capacity of English language teachers. In light of the recommendations of the NEP 2020, the state plans to improve classroom processes by providing quality learning opportunities for children. We hope to have more such collaborations to enhance quality in school education."

The U.S. government funds English teacher education, language proficiency, and professional development programs through Regional English Language Offices at U.S. Embassies and Consulates around the world. For more information about the U.S. Mission's Regional English Language Office and its programs, please visit or write to RELOIndia@state.gov.

