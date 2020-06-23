US designates China’s Global Times, 3 other outlets as foreign missions

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 23: The United States has officially designated four Chinese state owned media entities as foreign missions.

Over the past decade, the CCP has reorganised China's state propaganda outlets disguised as news agencies and asserted even more direct control over them. In short while the Western media are beholden to the truth, the PRC media are beholden to the Chinese Communist Party, the US department of State said.

The US has designed, operations of China Central Television, China News Service, The People's Daily and Global Times as foreign missions.

Earlier the US had designated five outlets including the Xinhua News Agency as foreign missions.