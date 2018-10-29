  • search

UPTET Admit Card 2018 to be released on this date: How to download

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 29: The UPTET Admit Card 2018 will be released soon. Once released, it would be available on the official website.

    UPTET Admit Card 2018 to be released on this date: How to download

    The admit cards for the UPTET examination will be released on October 30 and the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will conduct the exam on November 18.

    Reports state that over 44000 applications were rejected due to various reasons.
    Last year, nearly 10 lakh applied for the exam of which, exam authority has rejected 32,587 applications. UPTET was initially scheduled to held on November 4 but has been postponed to November 18 due to the alleged paper leak a day before the BTC exam, as per reports. UPBEB will release the answer keys on November 25. Once released the admit cards would be available on upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

    How to download UPTET admit card 2018:

    • Go to upbasiceduboard.gov.in
    • Click on the UPTET link
    • Click on the relevant notification
    • Click on download admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh admit card

    Story first published: Monday, October 29, 2018, 17:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 29, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue