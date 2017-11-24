UPTET 2017 result on November 30, here is how you check

The UPTET 2017 result will be declared soon. The results would be declared on the official website.

The results are likely to be declared on November 30. UPTET 2017 entrance exam was held on October 15, 2017.

UPTET is conducted to recruit teachers for Primary and Upper primary classes at government schools in Uttar Pradesh.

The expected cut off marks for Paper 1 and Paper 2 was reportedly made available on the official website after the exam was conducted on October 15, this year. Candidates can visit the website to check the cut off marks required to clear the exam.

How to check UPTET 2017 results:

Go to upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Keep roll number and other details ready

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News