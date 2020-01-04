Upset Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar quits Maharashtra cabinet

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Jan 04: Upset over portfolio allocation, senior Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar has reportedly resigned from the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

The resignation comes five days after he was inducted into CM Uddhav Thackeray's Council of Ministers.

However, the senior Aurangabad leader's decision is yet to be accepted by his party.

"We haven't received his resignation," said senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

"Whenever cabinet expansion is taken up, some leaders are left disappointed over not getting the position of their choice. But they should understand that this is a government of the Maha Vikas Agadi and not Shiv Sena," Sanjay Raut said.

Two-term Congress MLA Sattar had joined Shiv Sena ahead of Maharashtra Election.

Sattar headed the animal husbandry department in the previous Congress-NCP coalition government.

The Shiv Sena admitted that there was a tussle among senior leaders of the three ruling alliance parties in Maharashtra for key Cabinet berths, and said some MLAs could not be inducted as ministers because the list of "probables" was huge.

"The Cabinet expansion was, indeed, delayed but it finally happened. There were some sparks of disappointment from those who could not make the cut, but the list of probables was huge," the Shiv Sena said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his month-old ministry by inducting 36 ministers.