UPSC Prelims Result 2019 with full list of names: Check direct link

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 16: The UPSC Prelims Result 2019 with names has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

According to the commission, those candidates who have qualified for the UPSC main exam should once again register on the official website from August 1 onwards. This facility would remain open until August 16.

All the qualified candidates are advised to fill up the DAF-I ONLINE and submit the same ONLINE for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 to be held from Friday, the 20/09/2019, a statement read.

The statement further read, "candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through CS (P) Examination, 2019 will be uploaded on the Commission's website i.e. https://upsconline.nic.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2019 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result." For the full list of names, candidates may click on this link, https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/WR-CSP-19-Namewise15072019.pdf.