    UPSC CSE 2021 results declared: Top three rankers are girls

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 30: The UPSC has declared the 2021 Civil Services Exam (CSE) Results. The same is available on the official website.

    UPSC CSE 2021 results declared: Top three rankers are girls
    Representational Image

    The top three rankers are Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla. The UPSC CSE final result has been published combing the scores of the main interview and personality test rounds.

    The main exam result was announced on March 17. Those who cleared it were called for the interview round (personality test) from April 5 to May 26 2022. The UPSC CSE results are available on upsc.gov.in.

    Story first published: Monday, May 30, 2022, 14:42 [IST]
    Desktop Bottom Promotion