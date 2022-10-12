International news brief: 28 dead as hurricane Julia drenches Central America with rainfall and more

UP's rain woes to continue, heavy rainfall predicted on Wednesday

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

By OneIndia Staff Writer

New Delhi, Oct 12: Uttar Pradesh doesn't seem to have any respite from rains any time soon. After witnessing a heavy spell of rainfall, the state is likely to receive more rain on Wednesday, according to the predictions of the Regional Meteorological Department.

Various parts of the state have been receiving heavy rainfall in which six people have so far lost their lives and over 1300 villages in 18 districts are inundated.

Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh | Flood-like situation arises in Manjha Kamahriya area after water level increases in Ghaghara river due to continuous heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/YI9cDNAge8 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 11, 2022

Out of the six dead persons, three died due to excessive rain, which one each killed due to lightning strike, snakebite and drowning.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences on the death of people and instructed district officials to distribute the relief amount to the families of the deceased. He also told officials to rope teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the police force in the rain-hit districts.

Delhi: Heavy rains throws traffic into chaos

Many rivers in the state, due to rain, have crossed the danger level- the Ganga river in the Badaun area is flowing at the danger mark, according to an India Today report.

Delhi also receives light rainfall:

Meanwhile, Delhi woke up to fog and better air quality today after incessant rains over the last few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies with light rains in Delhi on Wednesday. Rainfall in Delhi-NCR stopped on Tuesday which has been lashing parts of the region, leading to waterlogging and a disruption in normal life.