Update on IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result 2018 date: Reserve merit list out

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Sep 13: The IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result 2018 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Meanwhile, the reserve merit list for CRP RRBs VI Office Assistant, Officers Scale I has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

    The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) Officers scale I, II, III Mains examinations. The candidates who have applied for the exams can download the IBPS RRB admit card from the official website, ibps.in. This year, IBPS has released a total of 3,312 vacancies for Officers Scale I posts. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the mains exam on September 30.

    On the date of the results there is no official confirmation on the date. However it is confirmed that it would be released by next week at least.

    IBPS RRB official assistant preliminary examination took place across the examination centers on August 19 and August 25. Candidates who successfully pass the examination will have to take IBPS Mains examination. The results once declared will be available on ibps.in.

    How to check IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result 2018:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Click on result link
    • Enter the required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, September 13, 2018, 9:36 [IST]
