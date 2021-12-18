UP+Yogi=UPYOGI: PM Modi in UP

Months ahead of UP polls residence of Akhilesh Yadav’s aide searched by IT

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 18: UP+Yogi=UPYOGI. This was the latest offering by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing crowds at Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The law and order situation in UP was in shambles until the BJP Government came to power in the state, PM Modi said. There are some political parties which have a problem with development, the PM also said.

These are people who believe in dynasty politics he also added.

The PM also said that the government brought in the provisions of the Kisan Credit Card and added that this benefited the small farmers as the money was directly transferred to their accounts.

He said that dozens of medical colleges were created under Yogi Adityanath government in UP. He also said that the only a certain sections were able to benefit from the schemes earlier.

The PM was speaking after laying the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway. Today we are starting the working of constructing UP's longest expressway, he also added. He said that this expressway will ensure the overall development of the state and added that it will help the youth get employment.

Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 15:07 [IST]