UP violence: After Rampur, notice sent to 26 people in Sambhal to pay compensation of damages

    Sambhal, Dec 26: After the Rampur district administration on Thursday the Sambhal district administration has issued notices to 26 people for their alleged involvement in damaging properties during protests against the amended citizenship law, asking them to explain their position or pay for the losses.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    According to the PTI report, Yamuna Prasad, the Superintendent of Police in Sambhal, said that the posters of 150 people have been released and 55 have been identified for their involvement in violent protests.

    Prasad also added that as of now 48 people have been arrested on the charges of creating violence.

    Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Kamlesh Awasthi told PTI that notices have been given to 26 people, who were identified for their involvement in the anti-CAA protests, and they have been asked to explain their position or pay for the damages to property.

    On Tuesday, an identical notice was sent to 28 people for the recovery of damage to public property by the Rampur district administration.

    According to the notice, the administration has sought an explanation of why recoveries should not be made for damage worth Rs 14.86 lakh holding them responsible for the damage.

    Earlier, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that state government will take revenge by seizing and auctioning properties of those indulging in violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

    UP govt sends first notices to 28 people to pay Rs 14 lakh for damage during violence

    Last week incidents of violence were reported in several parts of UP. A huge mob torched public properties, burnt buses, motorbike, cars, damaged railway properties and pelted stones at the police retaliating to control the protest the police had to fire water cannons, tear as and baton charge. Nearly, sixteen people have died so far in the protest violence in the state.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 15:09 [IST]
