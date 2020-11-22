UP to test people coming in from Delhi for Covid

YouTube
    Lucknow, Nov 22: Uttar Pradesh has decided to test people coming from Delhi amid concerns over growing covid cases in the national capital.

    "We will be testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train, in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. We are discussing on the number of people allowed to attend wedding or event," UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI today.

    Representational Image
    The spurt in coronavirus cases in Delhi has been witnessed since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.

    Delhi recorded 5,879 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday and a positivity rate of 12.90 per cent, while 111 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,270.

    The rising coronavirus cases in Delhi were attributed to the festive season, non-compliance of the COVID-19 safety behaviour and rising pollution in the city.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 22, 2020, 16:15 [IST]
    X