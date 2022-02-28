UP polls: We are bhagvadhari says Yogi Adityanath

YouTube
    Lucknow, Feb 28: In an apparent jibe at Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said her remark linking the colour of rust with saffron robe is an insult to sanatan dharma and seers.

    Ms Yadav at a rally in Sirathu had said the BJP's double-engine government has rusted and Yogi Adityanath wears clothes that resemble the colour of the rust.

    Sharing a video clip of his speech during a rally, Yogi Adityanath said he is a "bhagvadhari", which is his identity. "Yesterday, you have heard the remark of some people from the SP. The remark was an insult to the creation, sanatan dharma and the seers. They had linked saffron with the colour of rust. But, I can say that I am a 'bhagvadhari'," he said.

    "Every resident of Uttar Pradesh will say that we are 'bhagvadhari'. They will say because saffron is the colour of energy. When the sun rises, the colour of Sun God is saffron. Not only this, Swami Vivekanand had said with pride that we are Hindu. His robe was also saffron. We are a bhagvadhari, because this is our identity," he said.

    Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 8:43 [IST]
