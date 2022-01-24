YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP elections: Sonia, Manmohan, Rahul, Azad among Congress star campaigners for first-phase poll

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 24: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former party president Rahul Gandhi, Kanhaiya Kumar and some of the G-23 members have been named in the list of 30 star campaigners for the first-phase assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

    UP elections: Sonia, Manmohan, Rahul, Azad among Congress star campaigners for first-phase poll

    Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and former Rajya Sabha member Raj Babbar are among the G-23 leaders named as star campaigners.

    The group of 23 Congress leaders had earlier raised questions on the functioning of the party and demanded an organisational overhaul.

    Whereas former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot had revolted against its own government in the state led by Ashok Gehlot and now figures among the 30 star campaigners.

    AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel are also among the star campaigners.

    The list includes state party chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, Congress Legislature Party leader in the assembly Aradhana Misra 'Mona', former union ministers Salman Khurshid and RPN Singh, and former Rajya Sabha members Pramod Tiwari and P L Punia. Party leaders Deepinder Singh Hooda, Supriya Shrinate, Imran Pratapgarhi and Kanhaiya Kumar are also among the 30 star campaigners of the Congress.

    In the first of the seven phases, polling will be held in 58 assembly constituencies spread over 11 districts on February 10. The districts which are going to poll in the first phase are Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. The final-phase polling will be on March 7 and the results will be declared on March 10. PTI

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 up election 2022

    Story first published: Monday, January 24, 2022, 20:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X