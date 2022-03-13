UP: 13 women drown in well during 'Haldi' ceremony in Kushinagar; PM Modi, Yogi tweet condolences

UP polls: Less than 500 votes decided result in 6 seats

Lucknow, Mar 12: The victory margin of 49 candidates was less than 5,000 votes in the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. According to the results announced on Thursday, 25 Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates were defeated by less than 5,000 votes while a similar fate awaited three nominees of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). The SP and the RLD contested the polls in an alliance.

Of the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP bagged 255, while its allies Apna Dal (S) got 12 and the Nishad Party got six. The SP won 111 seats, while its ally RLD got eight seats and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) got six seats. The Congress and the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik got two seats each and the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat.

Interestingly, the fate of the 49 seats was decided with less than 5,000. More surprisingly, six candidates lost the battle with less than 500 votes.

Here is the list of candidates whose fates were decided by just 500 votes.

BJP's Ashok Kumar Rana (81194) defeated SP's Naeem-ul-Hasanc (81310) by 203 votes in Dhampur.

RLD's Jaiveer (Total Votes: 90616) lost to BJP's Krishnan Pal Malik (total votes: 90931 votes) by 315 votes in Baraut.

RLD's Munshiram (77677) lost to BJP's Omkumar (77935) by 258 votes in Nehtaur.

BJP's Kamlesh Saini (90288) was defeated by SP's Swami Omvesh (90522) by just 234 votes from Chandpur.

BJP's Sharad Kumar Awasthi (98538) lost to SP's Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai (98799) by 261 votes in Ramnagar.

SP's Mohin Tahir Khan (69360) won against BJP's Om Prakash Pandey (69629) by 269 votes in Isauli.

Despite the BJP convincingly winning the UP battle, 18 candidates lost the battle by less than 5,000 votes while same fate was met by 25 candidates from the Samajwadi Party.