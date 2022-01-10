UP assembly polls will be about '80 per cent vs 20 per cent'; BJP will win: Yogi Adityanath

UP: Elections not won on exit polls basis, results will be surprising: Kamal Nath

Bhopal, Jan 10: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said that elections are not won on the basis of exit polls and the results in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh will come as a surprise as the people are angry against the BJP government.

"The 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign launched by Priyanka Gandhi has filled the people of every religion and caste with new vigour. The poll results of Uttar Pradesh will be a surprising one," PTI quoted him as saying in a press conference.

He added, "I have visited UP recently and was associated with the state right from my Youth Congress days. The people are angry with the ruling party. The efforts of Priyanka Gandhi will intensify now and will bring a lot of change. The polls results in UP will be surprising not just for the Congress but the entire state,"

Kamal Nath stated that exit polls will not decide the election results. Also, the former MP CM claimed that he met people of different age groups and they all are enthusiastic about the Congress party.

He said polls cannot be won just on the basis of exit polls, adding that he was in UP some 10-15 days ago, had interacted with old colleagues as well as teens and women in the 35 years age bracket, all of whom seemed very enthusiastic about the Congress' campaign.

Nath said polls cannot be won by advertisements as 95 per cent voters are connected to social media and are well-informed, up from possibly 25 per cent till some time ago. "Every citizen of that state wants to secure their future and the kind of governance they saw in the last four to five years (of the BJP) would reflect in the way they would vote in the upcoming polls," he added.

According to him, the UP Congress model of giving 40 per cent tickets to women will be discussed with the local leadership. On asking whether it would be replicated in MP, he said, "I am always in favour of encouraging women in politics and other fields,"

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, with results being declared on March 10.

At this stage, exit polls have predicted Congress to get seats in single digit in 403-member assembly.

