UP polls: Elderly man dies outside Mathura polling booth after voting

New Delhi, Feb 10: Shortly after casting his vote, a 71-year-old man passed away at a polling booth in Mathura on Thursday morning, police said.

Nathi Lal Baghel, a resident of Nagla Pipri, was at the polling booth along with his nephew Rakesh. After casting his vote and coming out of the door of Shahpur polling booth near the village, he suddenly collapsed.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead, Ravikant Parashar, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Mahavan area said. The incident took place in Mahavan town of Mathura district's Baldev assembly constituency.

The doctors have termed it as a natural death, Parashar said, adding that the police had offered to get the post-mortem examination conducted but the family turned it down after which the body was handed over to them. Late in the evening, Baghel's family members performed his last rites, Parashar added.

Over 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of polling held on Thursday across 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Polling closed at 6 pm following a one-hour extension because of COVID-19 protocols. The day passed off peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at some places, election officials said. PTI

Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 23:27 [IST]