    UP polls 2022: Crucial BJP meet today, manifesto on agenda

    New Delhi, Jan 17: The BJP will hold a meeting to discuss its poll strategy and manifesto ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to be held next month. The meeting would be attended by UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath and other party leaders.

    Last week the party had released a list of 57 candidates for the 58 seats in the first phase and 48 out of 55 for the second phase. A decision on the remaining 8 candidates would be taken in the meeting to be held today.

    The BJP has held three marathon meetings to strategise for the crucial elections. While many opinion polls have suggested that the BJP would form the government, they also said that the fight would be a tough one for the party.

    The party has in the past couple of days been hit by a series of resignations. Several ministers have left the party and joined the Samajwadi Party. The elections in UP will take place in seven phases starting February 10. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

    Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 8:22 [IST]
