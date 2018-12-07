Home News India UP Police to submit report on Bulandshahr mob violence to Yogi today

Lucknow, Dec 7: The Uttar Pradesh Police will submit the report on Bulandshahr violence, triggered by alleged cow slaughter, to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today, said reports.

The report has been prepared by ADG (Intelligence) SB Shirodkar. The ADG (Intelligence) has already submitted his report at the DGP headquarters.

The report points towards the involvement of right-wing activists in the violence, reported The Pioneer.

Yogi Adityanath met the family of inspector Subodh Singh, who was killed in Bulandshahr violence triggered by alleged cow slaughtering, on Thursday at his 5, Kalidas Marg residence in Lucknow. UP DGP OP Singh was also present at the meeting.

Singh was one of the two men killed by a rampaging mob protesting the alleged slaughter of cows in Mahav village of the district. Subodh Kumar Singh was cremated in his ancestral village Jaithra in Etah district on Tuesday. The cremation was delayed as Singh's family had demanded to meet the Chief Minister. The family had alleged that Singh's killing was a 'deep-rooted conspiracy'.

Yogi Adityanath held a meeting over the Bulandshahr violence on Tuesday evening. He reportedly directed the police to take strict action against those involved in the alleged cow slaughter.

What exactly happened in Bulandshahr?

First, the carcasses of the cows were found in a the sugarcane fields near Mahaw village, then people reportedly carried these carcasses in tractors on the roads. More people gathered, and soon there were hundreds and violence looked imminent. The police personnel tried to reason with the crowd, and requested the mob to calm down. But their worst fears came true as the mob turned violent and began pelting stones at them. Cops were outnumbred so they trieds to flee, but in the melee Siyana SHO Subodh Kumar Singh was shot dead.

The administration then swung into action, FIRs were filed and arrests were made. Of the 28 individuals named in the FIR prepared by Bulandshahr Police on Tuesday, eight belonged to Right-wing organisations such as the Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and BJP Yuva Morcha, said reports.