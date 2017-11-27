UP police detains donkeys for destroying plants, release after 4 days

In a strange incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, police released a herd of donkeys from Urai Jail after detaining them on charges of destroying plants meant for planting inside the jail.

Sounds strange, but true. The Urai Jail police admitted the charges for which donkyes were detained.

RK Mishra, Head Constable, Urai Jail, said "They [donkeys] had been detained for destroying plants outside the jail and were released after four days.

"These donkeys had destroyed some very expensive plants which our senior officer had arranged for planting inside the jail and despite warnings, the owner let loose his animals here so we detained the donkeys," he said.

OneIndia News