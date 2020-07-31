YouTube
    UP: Multi-storey building collapses in Noida; Several feared trapped

    By
    |

    Lucknow, July 31: Several people have been feared trapped after a multi-storey building in Noida's Sector 11 has collapsed on Friday.

    Police officials, fire brigade team and ambulance have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway. An NDRF team has also been rushed to the spot.

    Image credit: ANI
    Image credit: ANI

    The building which has collapsed was located at F 62, Sector 11 in Sector 24 Police station area.

    The building was under construction.

    Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 21:02 [IST]
