UP man working in Saudi gives triple talaq through SMS

A man from Nandauli, working in Saudi Arabia, gave triple talaq to his wife through SMS in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur. The incidents of triple talaq occur even after the Supreme Court suspended the practice for six months in its historic judgement.

The victim was harassed by in-laws and her husband demanding dowry. She was thrown out of the house for not fulfilling their demand.

The victim, said, "My in-laws used to harass me demanding for a vehicle, my husband ill-treated me as well. I received a message from him, where he gave me the divorce. I have a son and somehow want us to survive.This is my house now and I will not move away from here."

My in-laws used to harass me demanding for a vehicle, my husband ill-treated me as well. I received a message from him, where he gave me divorce. I have a son and somehow want us to survive.This is my house now and I will not move away from here: Victim pic.twitter.com/lgZ60U0vcC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 6, 2018

Her father is yet to file a complaint with the police. He said, "Things were fine for 2 years. Then they started harassing her. Her in-laws threw her out of the house later. Then one day her husband gave her divorce through SMS. We haven't informed the police. For us the divorce process is complete."

The incident comes a day after Winter Session of the Parliament ended without the passing of Triple Talaq Bill which criminalises the practice of instant talaq.

The triple talaq bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, but the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was united in its stand to send the Bill to a Select Committee for a review. This led to an impasse in the House, with the government refusing to accede to the Opposition's demand. The Bill will be re-introduced in the Budget Session.

OneIndia News