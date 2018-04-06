UP: Man's nose bitten-off by alcoholic brother after being denied money

So intense can be the craving for alcohol that it can lead an alcoholic to resort to anything, including violence and hurting the loved ones. In Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, a man allegedly bit-off his brother's nose after the latter refused to give him money to buy alcohol, reported ANI. The alcoholic man, who is in police custody now, also attacked other members of the family.

Since Shrikant, the accused, was in an inebriated state when he attacked the family, he does not remember having done so. Shrikant is also said to have attacked his father and bit his arm. The incident took place in Ramlalpurva village in Kannauj.

"He bit me and my father. He also attacked his mother and his uncle. He completely bit off my tongue and also my hand and stomach. My entire nose has been mutilated. Then I was taken to the civil hospital," news agency ANI quoted one of the family members as saying.

Alcohol abuse and dependence is now considered a disease that is characterized by the sufferer having a pattern of drinking excessively despite the negative effects of alcohol on the individual's work and social life. Medical journals say it may involve a destructive pattern of alcohol use that includes a number of symptoms, including tolerance to or withdrawal from the substance, using more alcohol and/or for a longer time than planned, and trouble reducing its use. Violence is one of the manifestations of the drinking problem.

