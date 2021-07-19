UP makes negative RT-PCR tests mandatory from three states

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 19: Travellers from states reporting a positivity rate of more than 3 per cent will have show a negative RT-PCR report not older than four days while visiting Uttar Pradesh.

    The rule is applicable to those travelling to UP from Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The decision was taken by Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath during a meeting with officials on Sunday.

    The rules will be applicable for people coming in private vehicles apart from road, air and rail routes. Their antigen test and thermal screening must also be done on arrival from these states into UP.

    On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh reported 56 fresh COVID-19 cases. Of these six cases each were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Varanasi. From Prayagraj and Lucknow, five and four cases were reported respectively.

    Monday, July 19, 2021, 9:57 [IST]
