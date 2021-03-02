UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Reservation list to be released today

UP: Set on fire after failed gangrape attempt, says college student who was found naked with severe burns

Lucknow, Mar 02: The reservation list of seats for all posts for the upcoming three-tier panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh will be released by the district magistrate on Tuesday, inviting objections to them by March 8.

However, the final list, after all the objections are cleared, will be published around March 10.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh had laid out the reservation policy for the upcoming Panchayat elections in the state stating that seats that were reserved in 2015 elections will not be reserved in the forthcoming polls.

The reservation system that was in place from 1995 to 2015 will be implemented.

Uttar Pradesh has a total of 75 zila panchayat chairmen's posts, 826 kshetra panchayats and 58,194 gram pradhans posts. Out of the 75 zila panchayat chairpersons' posts, 16 have been reserved for scheduled cast candidates and 20 OBC candidates, including six and seven for women among them respectively.

Out of the remaining unreserved 39 seats for zila panchayat chiefs, 13 have again been reserved for women, leaving a total of 27 unreserved seats.

Similarly, among the 826 posts of kshetra panchayat chiefs, five have been reserved for scheduled tribe candidates, 171 for scheduled caste candidates and 223 for OBC candidates.

Among these different categories of reserved seats, four, 86 and 97 seats have respectively been further reserved for ST, SC and OBC women.

Out of the remaining general category seats, 113 again have been reserved for women, leaving 314 seats unreserved. Similarly out of the 58,194 posts of the gram pradhans, 19,659 seats have been reserved for women.

The Allahabad High Court had asked the Uttar Pradesh's State Election Commission last week to hold the rural civic body elections by April 30, rejecting the poll panel's undertaking to hold them by May. At present, the state has 826 vikas khands (developmental blocks), and 58,194 gram sabhas.

There are 7,31,813 wards in the gram sabhas, 75,855 wards in kshetra panchayats and 30,051 wards in 75 zila panchayats.