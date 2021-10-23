YouTube
    Lucknow, Oct 23: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to rename the Faizabad railway station, a tweet by the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday. It will be called the Ayodhya Cantt railway station, the tweet said, adding that the decision was taken by the chief minister.

    Earlier in 2018, the Yogi Adityanath government had renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya.

    The BJP government had also changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Mughalsarai railway junction as Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction.

    uttar pradesh yogi adityanath

    X