UP Govt. sends proposal to extend DGP Sulkhan Singh's tenure

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday sent a proposal to extend DGP Sulkhan Singh's tenure by 3 months. Singh is set to retire by this month end.

Sulkhan Singh replaced Javeed Ahmed as the Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh on April 21.

Singh, a 1980 batch IPS officer, was the chief of police's training department before this.

Sulkhan Singh has served in various key positions for Uttar Pradesh Police, including as the Director General of Training Directorate, Additional Director General (ADG) (Police Headquarters) in Allahabad, Additional Director General/Inspector General/Secretary (ADG/IG) in Department of Prison administration and reform of Uttar Pradesh Government, Inspector General (IG) of Lucknow Zone, Deputy Inspector General of Lucknow, Allahabad and Mirzapur ranges, and as District Senior Senior Superintendent of Police/Superintendent of Police (SSP/SP) of Agra, Allahabad, Saharanpur, and Rampur districts.

He hails from Bandha in Uttar Pradesh. Singh studied in the village school till class 8 and completed high school from Tindwari School. He completed intermediate from Adarsh Bajrang Inter College in Banda and civil engineering from Roorkee.

OneIndia News