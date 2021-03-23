YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP govt issues fresh Covid guidelines ahead of Holi

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Mar 23: Amid COVID-19 scare, Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines for Holi celebrations in the state.

    UP chief secretary R.K. Tiwari, while issuing the guidelines stated that permission will have to be taken for any public function or procession that is organised on Holi.

    Representational Image

    Organisers have been told to maintain social distancing and follow other safety protocols.

    People above 60 years of age, children below 10 years of age & people with co-morbodities are asked not to participate in the festival.

    Persons arriving from other states that have a high virus load, will have to undergo Covid tests.

    Dedicated Covid hospitals will continue to remain operational in every district and tracking, testing and treatment will be aggressively pursued. Covid help desk are also being revived.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus holi

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 15:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X