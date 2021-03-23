UP govt issues fresh Covid guidelines ahead of Holi

Coronavirus cases: Tamil Nadu govt asks colleges to shift to online mode of teaching

Lucknow, Mar 23: Amid COVID-19 scare, Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines for Holi celebrations in the state.

UP chief secretary R.K. Tiwari, while issuing the guidelines stated that permission will have to be taken for any public function or procession that is organised on Holi.

Organisers have been told to maintain social distancing and follow other safety protocols.

People above 60 years of age, children below 10 years of age & people with co-morbodities are asked not to participate in the festival.

Persons arriving from other states that have a high virus load, will have to undergo Covid tests.

Dedicated Covid hospitals will continue to remain operational in every district and tracking, testing and treatment will be aggressively pursued. Covid help desk are also being revived.