SC stays HC order directing lockdown to be imposed in 5 UP cities
New Delhi, Apr 20: The Supreme Court has stayed an order of the Allahabad High Court directing the Uttar Pradesh government to impose a lockdown in five cities-Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanupur and Gorakhpur.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the UP government told the Bench that the state is already taking steps to contain the spread of COVID-19. He also said that a complete lockdown would create immense administrative difficulties.
After the HC order, the government said that there will be no complete lockdown in these cities for now.
A two-judge bench comprising justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar passed the lockdown order on a Public Interest Litigation on the condition of quarantine centres in the state and treatment of coronavirus patients.
Responding to the order, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said strict curbs are necessary to control the spread of the virus and that the government has taken several steps in that direction.
However, he said, alongside saving lives, protecting livelihoods is also important.