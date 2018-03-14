UP By-Election Results 2018: BJP draws a blank in UP, SP wins both Phulpur and Gorakhpur

05:38 pm
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on UP bypolls
05:04 pm
SP wins Phulpur by over 59,000 votes.
03:58 pm
Celebrations in Gorakhpur
03:57 pm
Samajwadi Party’s Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 38,498 votes with 2,71,752 votes in Phulpur; BJP’s Kaushlendra Singh Patel second with 2,33,254 votes after 25th round of counting.
03:21 pm
After 20th round in Gorakhpur, SP leading by 28,358 votes, crosses 3 lakh votes.
03:20 pm
Keshav Prasad Maurya
02:26 pm
Mamata Banerjee tweet
02:01 pm
Phulpur: BJP- 1,52,740 votes SP+BSP- 1,80,367 votes
01:44 pm
SP workers celebrate
01:42 pm
Celebrations breakout in SP-BSP offices in UP.
01:39 pm
SP's lead in Phulpur over 20,000 votes. Win almost confirmed.
01:35 pm
Shiv Sena on bypolls
01:35 pm
Amit Shah reaches BJP headquarters in Delhi.
01:24 pm
Gorakhpur: SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leading with 1,63,941 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 1,50,062 votes after 11th round of counting.
01:23 pm
BJP has some serious introspection to do if SP's leads in Gorakhpur and Phulpur translates into wins. Is the Modi wave fading or is it Yogi government's performance, what led to voter swaying away from BJP.
01:19 pm
12:44 pm
Phulpur: Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 15,713 votes with 122247 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel second with 106534 votes after 11th round of counting.
12:21 pm
Gorakhpur: SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leading with 44,979 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 43,456 votes.
12:20 pm
Media gag in Gorakhpur
12:16 pm
Ruckus in Parliament over media gag in Gorakhpur.
12:15 pm
Samajwadi party has filed a complaint with the Election Commission over the barring of media from counting centre.
12:12 pm
It will be a big blow to the BJP if SP wins Gorakhpur. Yogi has won from Gorakhpur for 5 consecutive terms.
11:57 am
SP leading in Phulpur by over 12,000 votes.
11:56 am
SP ahead in Gorakhpur by over 1500 votes.
11:55 am
Samajwadi Party leading in Yogi Adityanath's bastion. Yogi has been winning from the Gorakhpur seat for five consecutive terms.
11:44 am
Its neck to neck in Gorakhpur, reports say SP has slender lead.
11:29 am
Phulpur vote tally so far: SP - 54,562 BJP - 47,631 Congress - 2,407
11:28 am
Nine rounds of counting over in Gorakhpur, but data released for only first round, say reports.
11:24 am
News 18 report quoting UP DM's order over media barred from counting centre in Gorakhpur.
11:22 am
Reports say that media not allowed in counting centre in Gorakhpur.
11:09 am
BJP leading in Gorakhpur by around 1600 votes.
11:09 am
SP leading in Phulpur by around 3500 votes.
11:02 am
Gorakhpur: BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla leading with 15577 votes, SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad second with 13911 votes.
10:57 am
Elections in Phulpur were necessitated after Keshav Prasad Maurya had to vacate the seat to become UP Deputy Chief Minister. Maurya's win in 2014 was a surprise because Phulpur is not considered a BJP stronghold.
10:34 am
SP maintains consistent lead in Phulpur.
10:20 am
Phulpur: BJP- 21402 votes SP-24460 votes
10:17 am
BJP leading in Gorakhpur by 6500 votes.
10:16 am
SP leading by 3058 votes in Phulpur.
10:06 am
Gorakhpur SP candidate Pravin Nishad raises doubts over EVM.
09:44 am
BJP maintains lead in Gorakhpur.
09:37 am
Phulpur: Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 1437 votes with 7600 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel 6163 votes after round 3.
09:33 am
SP leading by 2372 votes in Phulpur.
09:23 am
SP's Nagendra Singh Patel leading by 1399 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel second.
09:23 am
SP candidate Pravin Kumar Nishad.
09:07 am
The BJP may win both Phulpur and Gorakhpur seats but the eyes will be on margins. Vote share and win/lose margins would political parties an idea of voter mood ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
08:50 am
BJP's Upendra Shukla leading in Gorakhpur.
08:08 am
Its not just about win or lose in UP by elections, the margin of victory would also be keenly watched. Parties would get a fair idea the mood of the voters by looking into win/lose margins.
08:05 am
The SP-BSP alliance will also be keenly watched. If the alliance does well, will they continue it for 2019 General elections.
08:03 am
Arrangements for counting in Phulpur
07:41 am
BJP would be keenly looking at these by elections as Uttar Pradesh is the politically the most significant state. Is Modi wave still there? these elections would give an idea.
07:36 am
These polls are being seen as a test of Yogi Adityanath government's performance and PM Modi popularity ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
07:17 am
Counting to begin shortly.
07:16 am
Tight security arrangements in place for counting of ballots.
07:16 am
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says victory margin will be as big as 2014.
07:16 am
For first time in 25 years, SP, BSP came together to prevent a BJP win.
12:18 am
The Congress has nominated Sureetha Kareem for Gorakhpur and Manish Mishra for Phulpur Lok Sabha seat.
12:18 am
The BJP fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur against the Samajwadi Party's Pravin Nishad and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel, respectively.
12:18 am
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the bypoll a "rehearsal" for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the bypolls witnessed a triangular contest involving the ruling BJP, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress.