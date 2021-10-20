UP gets its third international airport: All you need to know

First flight from Sri Lanka arrives at Kushinagar

A delegation, led by Sri Lankan Minister Namal Rajapaksa, son of PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, comprising around 100 senior Buddhist monks, 4 State Ministers and other senior officials arrived at Kushinagar from Colombo on the auspicious Vap Poya Day on October 20, 2021.

A milestone event in India-Sri Lanka relations

The flight to Kushinagar on the Vap Poya Day therefore, is a milestone event in India-Sri Lanka partnership in more than one way. Bonds between the people would grow from strength to strength with such initiatives.

It needs emphasis that abiding people linkages between the two nations are manifested in the scale of tourists flowing from India too. In fact, almost two-thirds of incoming arrivals in Sri Lanka last month were from India.

A game-changer

Direct aviation connectivity with South Asian countries will make it easier for tourists arriving from Sri Lanka, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore to reach Kushinagar and experience the rich heritage of the region. The airport is also expected to increase tourism economy involving several industries such as hospitality, feeder transport services, local businesses, etc.

Great support for large migrant

The airport is said to serve a population of more than two crore, since the airport has a hinterland of around 10 to 15 districts and will be a great support for large migrant population of eastern UP and western/northern part of Bihar.