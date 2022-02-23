UP fourth phase polls: Check out constituency wise voting percentage till 11 am

YouTube
    Lucknow, Feb 23: The fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls registered 22.62 per cent voting till 11 am, as per Election Commission.

    Pilibhit recorded the highest voting percentage at 27.44 while Hardoi recorded the lowest at 20.13 per cent till 11 am. An average of 22.62 per cent voting was recorded on Wednesday in the first four hours of polling in 59 Assembly constituencies spread over nine districts of Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission said.

    The districts where the polling is being held are Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur. This is the fourth of the seven phases of the Assembly polls in the state.

    Check out the voting percentage of each constituency:

    Pilibhit: 27.44 per cent
    Kheri 26.28 per cent
    Sitapur: 22.13 per cent
    Hardoi: 20.13 per cent
    Unnao: 21.36
    Lucknow: 21.41 per cent
    Rae Bareli: 21.42 per cent
    Banda: 23.92 per cent
    Fatehpur: 22.52 per cent

    The polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. As many as 624 candidates are in the fray in this round of voting.

    At several places, morning walkers came carrying voting slips to cast their votes as soon as the polling began. According to the Election Commission, 2.3 crore people, including 1.14 crore men and 99.3 lakh women, are eligible to vote, for whom 24,643 polling booths and 13,817 polling centres have been set up in this phase.

    In 2017, 62.55 per cent polling was reported across these seats, while in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls it was 60.03 per cent. PTI

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 12:43 [IST]
    X