With COVID-19 cases down, polls set to look normal again

How Priyanka Gandhi-BJP workers greeted one another during election campaign [Viral Video]

SJF runs sustained campaign against Centre: Why the ban on apps linked to it is welcome

It is written on SP leaders' face: Mayawati agrees with Amit Shah's poll assessment

UP fourth phase polls: Check out constituency wise voting percentage till 11 am

India

oi-Prakash KL

Lucknow, Feb 23: The fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls registered 22.62 per cent voting till 11 am, as per Election Commission.

Pilibhit recorded the highest voting percentage at 27.44 while Hardoi recorded the lowest at 20.13 per cent till 11 am. An average of 22.62 per cent voting was recorded on Wednesday in the first four hours of polling in 59 Assembly constituencies spread over nine districts of Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission said.

The districts where the polling is being held are Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur. This is the fourth of the seven phases of the Assembly polls in the state.

Check out the voting percentage of each constituency:

Pilibhit: 27.44 per cent

Kheri 26.28 per cent

Sitapur: 22.13 per cent

Hardoi: 20.13 per cent

Unnao: 21.36

Lucknow: 21.41 per cent

Rae Bareli: 21.42 per cent

Banda: 23.92 per cent

Fatehpur: 22.52 per cent

The polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. As many as 624 candidates are in the fray in this round of voting.

At several places, morning walkers came carrying voting slips to cast their votes as soon as the polling began. According to the Election Commission, 2.3 crore people, including 1.14 crore men and 99.3 lakh women, are eligible to vote, for whom 24,643 polling booths and 13,817 polling centres have been set up in this phase.

In 2017, 62.55 per cent polling was reported across these seats, while in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls it was 60.03 per cent. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 12:43 [IST]