UP: Flood like situation in Kanpur after Ganga river swells again

Lucknow, Sep 5: Massive floods have been wreaking across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh, claiming over 16 lives in last 48 hours.

Rescue operations are underway, with Air Force choppers rescuing 14 people stranded in Lalitpur and Jhansi districts.

More than 32,000 people of 17 different villages were affected by the rising water levels of the Ganga in Unnao and were taken to a safer place.

Eleven teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in nine districts to deal with any emergency caused by the heavy rain and floods in ten rivers that are now above the danger level.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued warnings for heavy rain across almost the entire state for the next two days.