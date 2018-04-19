UP: Father gang-rapes 35-year-old daughter along with his two friends

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman was gang-raped by her father and two of his friends in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district on Monday.

The incident took place April 15 when the father took his daughter to a fair in Kamlapur area Sitapur. The father then called his friend Maan Singh to the spot and convinced the woman to ride with them on a motorcycle.

They then took her to the house of their friend Meraj where they confined her for 18 hours and repeatedly gang-raped her. She managed to escape on April 16 and told her mother about the ordeal.

An FIR was registered against the woman's father, Maan Singh and Meraj.

Police said that the woman was married off 16 years back but came back to her maternal house after a tiff with husband within two years.

Meraj was arrested on Tuesday while the woman's father and Maan Singh are still on the run.

Her father was banished from the village in November 2017 after he was accused of having an incestuous relationship with his daughter. He was arrested on same charges. The man was released on bail in February.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day