Lord Krishna tells me daily in my dreams that I’ll establish Ram Rajya in UP after polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Watch: Girls trip and fall during massive Congress sponsored marathon in UP

UP Election 2022: From which seat should Yogi Adityanath contest? Here's what voters say

UP elections: BJP announces 24 member poll committee

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Jan 06: The ruling BJP on Wednesday set up a 24-member election committee, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections this year, PTI reported.

According to a statement issued by the state BJP, after approval from the party's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, the national general secretary of the party Arun Singh announced the names of the members of the committee.

The committee includes state BJP president Swatantradev Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Dinesh Sharma besides Union Ministers Sanjeev Balyan and SP Singh Baghel, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Swatantra Dev Singh claimed the Jan Vishwas Yatras, which covered all 403 Assembly constituencies in the state, were immensely successful in apprising the people of the state of welfare schemes of the state and central government.

"We can confidently say that we are going to get blessings of the people in the coming elections," Mr Singh said, adding that voters are not going to fall for false promises of the Samajwadi Party.

Know all about Yogi Adityanath

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 9:56 [IST]