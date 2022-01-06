YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP elections: BJP announces 24 member poll committee

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Jan 06: The ruling BJP on Wednesday set up a 24-member election committee, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections this year, PTI reported.

    According to a statement issued by the state BJP, after approval from the party's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, the national general secretary of the party Arun Singh announced the names of the members of the committee.

    UP elections: BJP announces 24 member poll committee

    The committee includes state BJP president Swatantradev Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Dinesh Sharma besides Union Ministers Sanjeev Balyan and SP Singh Baghel, the statement added.

    Earlier in the day, Swatantra Dev Singh claimed the Jan Vishwas Yatras, which covered all 403 Assembly constituencies in the state, were immensely successful in apprising the people of the state of welfare schemes of the state and central government.

    "We can confidently say that we are going to get blessings of the people in the coming elections," Mr Singh said, adding that voters are not going to fall for false promises of the Samajwadi Party.

    Yogi Adityanath
    Know all about
    Yogi Adityanath

    (PTI)

    More UP ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    up election 2022 bjp politics

    Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 9:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X