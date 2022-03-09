YouTube
    UP election results: EC acts over EVM complaints, three officials removed from poll duty

    Lucknow/Varanasi/Bareilly, Mar 9: The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday ordered for the removal of three officials in Uttar Pradesh over the allegations of shifting electronic voting machines in an unauthorised manner.

    The officials were replaced on the directions of the Election Commission. The nodal officer for EVMs in Varanasi, a returning officer (RO) in Sonbhadra district and an additional election officer in Bareilly district have been pulled out from election duties, a day ahead of the counting of votes in UP.

    A day before the counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party on Wednesday alleged that EVMs were being tampered with and party workers increased their vigil outside the strongroom where the machines are kept.

    On its Twitter handle, the SP uploaded a video clip of an official who had admitted that protocol had not been followed while transporting the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) on Tuesday. However, in the 45 seconds-long video, the official also ruled out the possibility of tampering with the EVMs.

    "In many districts, reports of 'herapheri' (tampering with) of EVMs is being received (by the party). On whose directives is this happening? Are officers being pressured from the Chief Minister's Office? EC please clarify this," the tweet further read.

    On Tuesday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had accused the ruling BJP of trying to "steal" votes saying a truck carrying EVMs was "intercepted" in Varanasi. Later in the night, he had sent out tweets asking his party cadres and alliance partners to remain alert and become "soldiers in counting of votes"

    Apart from Uttar Pradesh, counting of votes in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur will take place on Thursday. Assembly polls were held in these state over seven phases. PTI

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 19:31 [IST]
    Settings X
    X