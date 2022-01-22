UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi takes back her 'CM face' remark

Can you see any other face?: Priyanka Gandhi on Congress's CM candidate in Uttar Pradesh

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 22: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra backtracked on her claim that she is the CM face of her party in the UP elections.

"I am not saying that I am the (CM) face (of Congress in the Uttar Pradesh elections)... I said that (you can see my face everywhere) in irritation because you all were asking the same question again and again," she told ANI.

The clarification comes after she responded to a question on the CM face by saying that her face could be seen everywhere.

Signalling the way forward for the Congress as Uttar Pradesh heads towards elections, Priyanka on Friday pitched herself as the party's chief ministerial face as she released a 'youth manifesto' for the state along with Rahul Gandhi.

"Do you see any other face from the Congress party," Priyanka Gandhi said when asked who would be the party's chief ministerial candidate in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

"You are seeing my face everywhere," the Congress leader added while addressing a joint press conference with her brother and former party president Rahul Gandhi to release the 'Bharti Vidhan' (recruitment document) manifesto that promises a new vision for youth in the state and the creation of 20 lakh jobs, including eight lakh for women.

To a question on whether she would herself contest the assembly polls, Priyanka Gandhi said, "We have not yet decided." She said it would be known once that is decided.

Polling for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.

Story first published: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 10:24 [IST]