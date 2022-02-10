As polling begins in mega state of UP, PM Modi, Shah have this to say

Phase 1 of UP polls: How did Western UP vote in last elections

Not voting for BJP will make UP like J&K, Bengal, warns Yogi Adityanath as polling begins

UP Election 2022: PM Modi’s first rally with physical presence in Saharanpur today

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Feb 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address his first meeting with physical presence here on Thursday. Saharanpur district will go to polls in the second phase on February 14 and campaign for this phase will end on February 10.

Saharanpur is situated adjacent to Muzaffarnagar and Shamli and the PM can give a message to voters through the rally.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:18 [IST]