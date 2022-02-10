For Quick Alerts
UP Election 2022: PM Modi’s first rally with physical presence in Saharanpur today
Lucknow, Feb 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address his first meeting with physical presence here on Thursday. Saharanpur district will go to polls in the second phase on February 14 and campaign for this phase will end on February 10.
Saharanpur is situated adjacent to Muzaffarnagar and Shamli and the PM can give a message to voters through the rally.
Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:18 [IST]