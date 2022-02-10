YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi’s first rally with physical presence in Saharanpur today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Feb 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address his first meeting with physical presence here on Thursday. Saharanpur district will go to polls in the second phase on February 14 and campaign for this phase will end on February 10.

    Narendra Modi

    Saharanpur is situated adjacent to Muzaffarnagar and Shamli and the PM can give a message to voters through the rally.

    More UP ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    up election 2022 Assembly elections 2022

    Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X