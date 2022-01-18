YouTube
    UP Election 2022: PM Modi interacts with 10,000 BJP workers in Varanasi

    New Delhi, Jan 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

    This was PM Modis' first political interaction involving party workers since the Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for the Assembly polls to five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

    "Every vote is important, we must tell people the importance of voting," PM Modi said while interacting with BJP party workers in Varanasi, his home turf, via the Namo app.

    "We need to give a push to natural farming. Farmers should be encouraged for chemical-free farming. We should connect everyone in celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," PM Modi added.

    Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

    The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 12:28 [IST]
    X