UP Election 2022: Full List of Congress Candidates

Lucknow, Jan 13: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi released list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. The party's first list of 125 candidates, includes 50 women condidates.

The Congress has decided to field Pankhuri Pathak from Noida, Manoj Chaudhary from Dadri and Deepak Bhati 'Chotiwala' from Jewar, according to the list of candidates shared by the party on social media. All three assembly seats are currently held by BJP leaders, with Pankaj Singh in Noida, Tejpal Nagar in Dadri and Dhirendra Singh in Jewar.

Elections to these seats will be held on February 10 in the first phase of polls in Uttar Pradesh and the results will be announced on March 10.

Constituency Candidates name

Naijibababd: Hazi Mohd Saleem Ansari

Nagna: Henreita Rajeev Singh

Nehtaur: Meenakshi Singh

Moradabad Rural: Mohd Nadeem

Moradabad Nagar: Mohd Rizwan Qureshi

Asmoli: Hazi Marghoob Alam

Sambhal: Nida Ahmad

Suar: Haider Ali Khan

Chamraua: Yusuf Ali Yusuf

Bilaspur: Sanjay Kapoor

Rampur: Kazim Ali Khan

Dhanaura: Samar Pal Singh

Amroha: Saleem Khan

Hastinapur: Archana Gautam

Kithore: Babita Gurjar

Chhaprauli: Dr Yunus Chaudhary

Loni: Yameen Malik

Muradnagar: Bijendra Yadav

Ghaziabad: Sushan Goyal

Garhmukteshwar: Abha Chaudhary

Noida: Pankhuri Pathak

Dadri: Deepak Bhati Chotiwala

Jewar: Manoj Chaudhary

Barauli: Gaurang Dev Chauhan

Atrauli: Dharmendra Kumar

Koil: Vivek Bansal

Aligarh: Mohd Salman Imtiyaz

Goverdhan: Deepak Chaudhary

Mathura: Pradeep Mathur

Baldev: Vinesh Kumar Sanwal Valmiki

Etmadpur : Shivani Singh Baghel

Agra South: Anuj Sharma

Agra North: Vinod Kumar Bansal

Agra Rural: Upendra Singh

Kheragarh: RamNath Shikarwar

Fatehabad: Hotam Singh Nishad

Bah: Manoj Dixit

Tundla: Yogesh Diwakar

Jasrana: Vijay Nath Singh Verma

Shikohabad: Shashi Sharma

Sirsaganj: Pratima Pal

Etah: Gunjan Mishra

Mainpuri: Vineeta Shakya

Karhal: Gyanvati Yadav

Bisauli: Pragya Yashoda

Badaun: Rajni Singh

Baheri: Santosh Bharti

Meerganj: Mohd Ilyas

Bareilly Cantt: Supriya Aron

Aonla: Omveer Yadav

Barkhera: Harpreet Singh Chabba

Puranpur: Ishwar Dayal Paswan

Jalalabad: Gurmeet Singh

Tilhar: Rajnish Kumar Gupta

Powayan: Anuj Kumari

Shahjahanpur: Poonam Pandey

Dadraul: Tanveer Safdar

Mohammdi: Ritu Singh

Sitapur: Shameena Shafiq

Biswan: Abhinav Bhargva

Bangermau: Arti Bajpai

Mohan: Madhu Rawat

Unnao: Asha Singh

Bakshi Ka Talab: Lalan Kumar

Sarojini Nagar: Rudra Daman Singh

Lucknow Central: Sadaf Jafar

Lucknow Cantt: Dilpreet Singh