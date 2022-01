Will ban on election rallies be lifted? Election Commission to take decision today

Lucknow, Jan 15: The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the first list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Elections. CM Yogi Adityanath has been fielded from Gorakhpur city, while Deputy CM, Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest the election from Sirathu in Prayagraj.

The saffron party declared that it will once again field its three sitting MLAs from Noida, Dadri and Jewar in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The party has fielded Pankaj Singh from Noida, Tejpal Singh Nagar from Dadri and Dhirendra Singh from Jewar.

UP Election 2022: Full list of BJP candidates:

Yogi Adityanath - Gorakhpur

Keshav Prasad Maurya - Sirathu

Chhata - Chaudhary Laxminarayan

Khatrauli - Vikram Saini

Hastinapur- Dinesh Khatik

Srikant Sharma - Mathura

Pankaj Singh - Noida

Tejpal Nagar - Dadri

Atrauli - Sandeep Singh

Agra Cantt - Dr. GS Dharmesh

Bareilly Cantt - Sanjeev Arora

Sahibabad- Sunil Sharma

Dhaulana - Dharmesh

Secunderabad - Laxmiraj Singh

Bulandshahr - Pradeep Choudhary

Saina- Devendra Choudhary

Khurja- Meenakshi Singh

Barauli- Jaibir Singh

Cole- Anil Parashar

Umbrella- Laxminarayan

Mad- Rajesh Choudhary

Govardhan - Meghraj Singh

Mathura- Shrikant Sharma

Baldev - Pooran Prakash Jatav

Etmadpur- Dharampal

Agra South - Yogendra Upadhyay

Agra- Purushottam Khandelwal

Agra Countryside - Bebirani Rani Morya

Fatehpur Sikri - Babulal

wah- Rani paschalika

Saharanpur- Rajeev Gumbar

Saharanpur- Jagpal Singh

Deoband - Brajesh Rawat

Nagina - Dr Yashwant

Bijnor - Shuchi weather

Nurpur- CP Singh

Moradabad - Krishnakant

Moradabad City- Ritesh Gupta

Chandausi - Goddess of roses

Asmauli- Harendra Singh

Bilaspur- Baldev Singh

Rampur- Akash Saxena

Gunnaur, Ajith Kumar

Asmoli - Kushagra Sagar

Billisi - Harish Shakya

Badaun - Mahesh Gupta

Sheikhpur- Dharmendra Shakya

Maryganj- DC Verma

Faridpur- Shyap Bihari Lal

Bithni - Lal Bihari Verma

Bareilly Cantt- Sanjeev Agarwal

Katra - Veer Bikram Singh

Puwayan - Chateram Pasi

