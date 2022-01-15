YouTube
    UP Election 2022: EC suspends SHO after massive SP gathering

    Lucknow, Jan 15: The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission suspended the station house officer (SHO) of Gautampalli police station in Lucknow for "dereliction of duty" and sought a clarification from two senior officials over a massive gathering at the office of the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow on Friday, in violation of Covid-related norms.

    "Taking cognizance of the report presented Lucknow DM in view of the violation of COVID protocols yesterday - January 14 (at SP office) in-charge Gautampalli, Dinesh Singh Bisht to be suspended with immediate effect due to gross negligence in the discharge of duties," the state chief election commissioner said in an official statement.

    The poll body also sought a clarification from the ACP (Lucknow) Akhilesh Singh and Additional City Magistate (First) Govind Maurya by 11am on Saturday.

    An FIR was lodged on Friday after a massive crowd, in violation of Covid norms, gathered at the Samajwadi Party office here for the joining-in function of two rebel ministers and some MLAs.

    Former ministers-Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini-besides five BJP MLAs and one from the Apna Dal (Sonelal) joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the presence of its president Akhilesh Yadav.

    The FIR was registered at the Gautam Palli police station against 2,000 to 2,500 unknown Samajwadi Party activists for violation of Covid norms at the party's office, Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur said.

    On the complaint of Sub Inspector, Gautam Palli police station, Ajay Kumar Singh, the case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (violation of instructions), 269 (spreading infection of disease), 270 (endangering the life of others by spreading infection) and 341 (wrongful restraint of a person).

    The FIR also has charges mentioned under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

    The sub-inspector has alleged in his complaint that 2,000 to 2,500 SP workers blocked the road by parking vehicles haphazardly around the party's headquarters and illegally organised the gathering, Thakur said.

    It has also been said in the complaint that through loudspeakers, the SP's workers were asked to clear the crowd and to remove vehicles but there was no effect.

    Singh has alleged violation of the election code of conduct and Covid norms.

    Video clips showed hundreds of party workers gathered at the SP office and a majority of them not wearing masks.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:05 [IST]
    X