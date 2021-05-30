More than 25 districts in Uttar Pradesh to experience heavy rain under Cyclone Yaas impact

UP eases covid restrictions: Shops allowed to open on weekdays in districts with less than 600 active cases

Lucknow, May 30: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday decided to ease restrictions in districts that currently have less than 600 active Covid cases. The relaxation will come into effect from June 1. However, the weekend curfew, from 7 pm on Friday evening to 7 am on Monday morning, will continue across the state with no relaxations for any district.

UP eases restrictions: What can open in eligible districts?

Essential services like healthcare, police, fire, bank, electricity, water and irrigation allowed.

In districtics with less than 600 cases, shops outside containment zones will be allowed to open for five days during the week.

Government offices will open with 50 per cent attendance on a rotational basis.

Private offices can open but work-from-home is still encouraged.

Private offices must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Not more than five people will be allowed at religious places.

Restaurants will only operate via home delivery.

Only those food stalls and dhabas that are located on highways/expressways will be allowed to open.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain shut.

Coaching centers and gyms will remain closed across the state.

Multiplexes and malls will also not be allowed to open.

Industrial work and essential services will continue to function as before.

20 UP districts where COVID-19 restrictions not eased

Lucknow

Meerut

Saharanpur

Varanasi

Ghaziabad

Gorakhpur

Muzaffarnagar

Prayagraj

Lakhimpur Kheri

Jaunpur

Sonbhadra

Baghpat

Moradabad

Ghazipur

Bijnor

Deoria

Bareilly

Gautam Buddha Nagar

Bulandshahr

Jhansi