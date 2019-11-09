  • search
    UP DGP OP Singh briefs about the security measures prior to Ayodhya verdict

    Lucknow, Nov 09: The Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), OP Singh said on Saturday prior to the historic Ayodhya verdict that an Additional Director General (ADG) rank officer has been deployed in Ayodhya to keep an eye on operations.The Paramilitary forces have been deployed in Ayodhya, aerial surveillance is being done. Intelligence machinery has been geared up, random checks are also taking place.

    Singh also added that, "We have taken confidence building measures, we did around 10,000 meetings across the state with religious leaders & citizens. We are appealing to people of the state to not spread rumors on social media."

    Security heightened in Ayodhya ahead of the verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case today. Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed in the state many parts of the country like Uttar Pradesh, in some parts of Rajasthan and Karnataka.

    Security beefed up outside Supreme Court ahead of the verdict in and Section 144 is also imposed in the area.

