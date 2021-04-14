UP CM Yogi Adityanath tests positive for COVID-19

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Apr 14: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Yogi said that he has tested positive and he is in self-isolation. He has also advised those who came in contact with him to self-isolate themselves.

"The officers of my office tested positive for coronavirus. They were in touch with me, therefore, as a precaution, I am isolating myself and starting all my work digitally," the CM said in a tweet in Hindi. Some officials, including his OSD Abhishek Kaushik, tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The CM, however, did not identify the officials who tested for the infection.