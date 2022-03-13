Confident that Yogi will take UP's development to new heights: PM Modi

Yogi Adityanath seeks vote for those who 'save' cows; promises monthly stipend of Rs 900 per cow

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 13: Days after creating history by winning UP elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

After the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that Yogi will take UP to new heights of development in the coming years.

Adityanath called on Modi during his maiden visit to the national capital after the BJP's second successive victory in the UP Assembly polls and spent over 100 minutes with him.

"Had a meeting with Yogi Adityanath and congratulated him over the historic win in the Uttar Pradesh polls. He has worked tirelessly to fulfil people's aspirations in the last five years. I have full confidence that he will take the state's development to new heights in the coming years," Modi tweeted.

Before calling on the PM, the UP CM met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and BJP general secretary BL Santhosh. He also paid a visit to party president JP Nadda's residence after meeting the Prime Minister. He is also likely to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.



Adityanath's talks with the top party leadership are expected to be around a host of issues related to the government formation besides being a formal exercise. He is likely to be in Delhi for two days, sources said.

In the recently-concluded election, the BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member assembly. Its two allies secured another 18 seats. Political watchers believe that Adityanath's stature has received a boost with the win as his leadership was at the centre of the BJP's re-election bid. PTI