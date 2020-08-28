UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs official to close markets for 2 days per week for sanitisation

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, Aug 28: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district officials to ensure that all markets in state are closed during the weekend --Saturday and Sunday-- for sanitisation and fogging.

"These bi-weekly activities are helpful in not only curbing the spread of coronavirus disease but also reducing the risk of transmission of other communicable diseases," he added.

The direction came after CM Adityanath inspected the situation in state on Thursday in order to come up with a plan for systematic unlocking. He also expressed his satisfaction over the fact that the state had conducted more than 50 lakh coronavirus tests till date.

Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Shahjahanpur districts were asked to maintain strict vigil in order to avoid spread of the novel coronavirus and hospital should have enough ventilators, 24-hour oxygen backup and other necessary paraphernalia for treating COVID-19 patients.

The Chief Minister also addressed issues arising out of floods that have ravaged parts of state in the last few days. "The government has provided relief material for people in flood-affected areas," he said. The CM also said that people whose houses have been destroyed due to the floods will be compensated.