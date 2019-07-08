  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP CM directs officials to ensure cow shelters are made self-reliant

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, July 8: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed the officials concerned to ensure that cow shelters are made self-reliant so that farmers do not abandon their unproductive cattle.

    Yogi Adityanath
    File Photo of Yogi Adityanath

    The chief minister, who held a meeting of Gau Seva Aayog and Animal Husbandry Department, expressed displeasure over the lack of facilities in the Aayog and said they should be provided all the facilities by administration at the earliest.

    [Amit Shah hosts dinner in honour of retired chiefs of IB, R&AW]

    Adityanath said if a person takes a cow from one place to another, the Gau Seva Aayog should give that person a certificate and take responsibility for security arrangements so that incidents like mob lynching do not take place.

    The chief minister also directed the Aayog officials to stop cow smuggling and asked them to inspect cow shelters. He instructed the chairman and other members of the Gau Seva Aayog to visit districts and monitor the construction of cowshed and check the quality of material being used for construction.

    Adityanath said if a farmer has two cows and does not use them commercially, then the government will give him 30 rupees per day for every cow's fodder. He also instructed the officials to take this plan as a pilot project in Bundelkhand region.

    PTI

    More YOGI ADITYANATH News

    Read more about:

    yogi adityanath uttar pradesh cow protection

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue