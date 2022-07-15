Seven arrested for murder of head constable during Delhi riots

COVID-19: Locals clash with cops on distribution of ration in Bengal

Karnataka: 18 arrested after clashes broke out between two groups in Bagalkot

UP: 3 injured in clash between 2 communities over biryani shop

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bareilly (UP), Jul 15: Three people were injured in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday after members of two communities clashed with each other when a municipal corporation team was clearing encroachment by a biryani shop.

Senior police and administrative officials rushed to the spot. According to police, the injured were taken to a hospital.

District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi said a team of the municipal corporation had gone to clear encroachment by a biryani shop in the Premnagar area.

Karnataka: 18 arrested after clashes broke out between two groups in Bagalkot

Police said both sides attacked each other with sharp weapons.

Biryani shop owner Nawab Ali alleged that when the civic body team was removing the encroachment, local BJP Kisan Morcha leader Ankit Bhatia reached the spot with his supporters. Soon an argument ensued between the two sides which spiralled into violence.

He claimed he was attacked with a knife and sustained injuries on his shoulder and stomach, while one of his employees was shot at.

Bhatia alleged that there are many biryani shops at some distance from his house where liquor is also served. People often create ruckus after drinking liquor and he had complained about it to the municipal corporation a few days ago, he said.

Nawab Ali, Bhatia and one Mujeeb Ali were seriously injured in the violence. A few others sustained minor injuries, the police said.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the spot to maintain law and order, they said.

While Bhatia has filed a police complaint regarding the incident, no complaint has been received from the other side, they said.