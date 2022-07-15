YouTube
  • search
Trending Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    UP: 3 injured in clash between 2 communities over biryani shop

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bareilly (UP), Jul 15: Three people were injured in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday after members of two communities clashed with each other when a municipal corporation team was clearing encroachment by a biryani shop.

    Senior police and administrative officials rushed to the spot. According to police, the injured were taken to a hospital.

    UP: Clash breaks out over Biryani shop, stones pelted outside temple in Bareilly
    Clash breaks out over Biryani shop(Image Courtesy: ANI)

    District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi said a team of the municipal corporation had gone to clear encroachment by a biryani shop in the Premnagar area.

    Karnataka: 18 arrested after clashes broke out between two groups in BagalkotKarnataka: 18 arrested after clashes broke out between two groups in Bagalkot

    Police said both sides attacked each other with sharp weapons.

    Biryani shop owner Nawab Ali alleged that when the civic body team was removing the encroachment, local BJP Kisan Morcha leader Ankit Bhatia reached the spot with his supporters. Soon an argument ensued between the two sides which spiralled into violence.

    He claimed he was attacked with a knife and sustained injuries on his shoulder and stomach, while one of his employees was shot at.

    Bhatia alleged that there are many biryani shops at some distance from his house where liquor is also served. People often create ruckus after drinking liquor and he had complained about it to the municipal corporation a few days ago, he said.

    Nawab Ali, Bhatia and one Mujeeb Ali were seriously injured in the violence. A few others sustained minor injuries, the police said.

    A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the spot to maintain law and order, they said.

    While Bhatia has filed a police complaint regarding the incident, no complaint has been received from the other side, they said.

    Comments

    More CLASHES News  

    Read more about:

    clashes uttar pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X