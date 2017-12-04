UP civic polls: Why BJP is mum on nagar panchayat results?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going hammer and tongs over its performance in the Uttar Pradesh civic body polls 2017, but the data on nagar panchayats and nagar palika parishads tell altogether a different story.

The BJP has bagged 14 of the 16 mayoral seats but in nagar panchayats it is the independents who have fared better.

Out of the total 5,433 seats in nagar panchayats, the Independents have bagged 3,875 seats while the BJP could manage only 664 seats.

Even in Nagar Palika Parishads, the Independents have won 3,380 wards while the BJP bagged just 922 wards.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was quick to point this out.

"It won 14 out of 16 mayoral seats in UP due to electronic voting machines (EVMs). But it is not discussing its defeats in nagar palika and nagar parishad elections," he said.

Akhilesh joined BSP supremo Mayawati for blaming the EVM for BJP's resounding performance in Mayoral elections.

It is worth noting that the mayoral polls were held in EVMs while ballot papers were used for elections to Nagar Palika Parishads and Nagar Panchayats.

OneIndia News